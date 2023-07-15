Dipika Kakar Shares Video To Announce Name Of Baby Boy, Deletes It Later

Popular television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21. Recently the new mommy shared a vlog on her official YouTube channel and revealed her baby boy's name. However, she deleted the video later.

Even though the Sasural Simar Ka actress was quick to delete the video, several fans dropped some comments on their social media posts, revealing that they have named their son Ruhaan Ibrahim.

Ruhaan means kindhearted, compassionate and spiritual.

Soon after becoming a father, Shoaib had announced that they had a premature baby and he was kept in NICU due to his poor health. Dipika had an emergency C-section, and their little munchkin came home after a few weeks in the NICU.

A few days back, Shoaib shared first picture with Dipika after welcoming baby. Both the actors are all smiles in the picture which is clicked at the hospital. In the caption, Shoaib mentioned the birth date of their newborn baby and wrote, "The parenthood journey begins." He also added a red heart emoji.

Take a look at his post here:

Shoaib has also been sharing his son's health update regularly on his official YouTube channel.

Shoaib-Dipika's love story

Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media platforms and they keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.

They tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.

