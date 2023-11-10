Dino Morea Opens Up About Playing An Antagonist |

Dino Morea, who recently marked his Telugu debut Agent is gearing up for yet another film down south titled Bandra. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Dino opens up about playing antagonists, his business ventures, upcoming projects and much more.

Excerpts:

What you think about this new trend of Bollywood heroes turning villains down South?

We just wish to do good characters, get good opportunities and be a part of good stories. I don’t look at it wanting to just play the antagonist's role down South. Maybe, that's the perception outside. As an actor, I just keep looking for interesting characters to perform and not care to belong to any region. I would keep acting where ever I get a calling but it has to appeal me.

What does the title Bandra mean?

I asked the makers too but he said there is nothing to do with Bandra, a suburb in Mumbai. The makers just wanted this name. But in the end maybe, they come to Mumbai to locate me so that title Bandra. But to my knowledge, there is no relevance to Bandra, unless you can co-relate to something.

Have you worked on your dialogue deliveries while playing an antagonist?

I carry a very calm and passive note when I speak my dialogues. My character in Bandra rarely loses temper. I just observe and keep watching whatever is happening around. He is not negative until in the climax scene. It's fun to watch but I don't want to reveal much.

What kind of genres you like to back under your production?

I have three projects that I am pitching on right now. One is a war genre and the other will be a love story. These three films are going to be really exciting. Hope it goes on the screen soon.

What are you doing about the free gym facilities that you extended for Mumbai-ites?

Gym service is taken care of once in a while. I am focusing more on my other companies, fruit juice and others. As when we get orders, we make gym stuff but I am not pushing it much. Public doesn’t use free stuff carefully. They respect things that they have to pay for and use.

