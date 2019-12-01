Dinesh Raheja: Cupid doesn’t possess a calendar

Which is not to say our actresses don’t want to get married. The recent big fat Bollywood weddings of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi had one thing in common...the bride was confidently in her 30s. In fact, most of our contemporary actresses have got married on their own schedule...Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra when she was in her mid-30s. Vidya Balan was 34 when she tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur in a traditional ceremony. Kareena was a proud 32 when she decided to get hitched to her long-time beau Saif Ali Khan. Aishwarya took the plunge with Abhishek Bachchan at the age of 33.

Now, actresses get married when they ‘want to’, rather than when they ‘have to’. Perhaps it’s partly because today leading ladies continue to find creatively satisfying work long after their twenties are in the rear-view mirror. She can now strategise her timelines to enjoy the best of both worlds. Maybe it’s also a reflection of changing societal trends. Age no longer governs eligibility.