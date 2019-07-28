Dinesh Raheja column: At 60, can Sanjay Dutt script yet another stunning comeback?

Born on July 29, 1959, Sanjay Dutt will turn 60 tomorrow. He’s the only still-working actor to have a successful biographical film (Sanju) made on him so there are very few corners of his life that have not had the spotlight flashed on them. But whether you are a fan of the actor or not, one recurrent theme of his four-decade-long career worth exploring is his phoenix-like ability to make professional comebacks.

Though his first tryst with the camera was for a qawwali scene as a 12 year old in father Sunil Dutt’s production, Reshma Aur Shera (1971), Sanjay Dutt made his official debut as a leading man at 22 with his father’s film, Rocky (1981) opposite Tina Munim. The critics were not enamoured of Dutt’s debut performance but there was something endearing about his floppy hair, droopy eyes and loopy grin besides his characteristic swagger.

The film was a moderate success; but Dutt was heralded as an upcoming star and he landed many films including biggie Subhash Ghai’s Vidhaata (1982) which did well though Dutt’s sloppily rendered ‘Abu Babu’ drew a few chuckles from the audience.