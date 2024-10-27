 Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a performance in Delhi on October 26. While a huge crowd gathered, some fans were left disappointed after being scammed at the venue. One fan revealed he purchased a ticket for Rs 10,000, only to receive a fake one in return. "One guy even said he would sneak me in through an ambulance and leave me inside the venue," added the fan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, October 26. While huge crowd gathered, some were left disappointed after getting scammed at the venue in Delhi and others were unable to enter after discovering their tickets were fake.

One fan revealed purchasing a ticket for Rs. 10,000 only to recieve a fake ticket in return. He said, "Mein concert dekhna aaya tha, mere paas ticket nahi thi aur meine kisi se li thi. Usne mujhe fake ticket li aur mujhe se bohot charge karre. Ek banda keh raha tha ki ambulance mein ghusvayega woh aur andar pochwa dega. Rs. 10,000 per person liya hai unhone. Mere yaha par bouncers, police, sab paise le gaye. Sab black mein ho raha hai."

("I came to watch a concert, I didn't have a ticket and got it from someone. They gave me a fake ticket and charged me a lot. One guy even said he would sneak me in through an ambulance and leave me inside the venue. He took Rs. 10,000 from per person. The bouncers, police—everyone is taking money, and everything is happening in the black market.")

Check it out:

article-image

While another angry fan said, "Nobody cares about the public here; everyone is just begging for tickets. They hold events anywhere, charging high prices or low rates, but all the tickets are sold on the black market. The prices are charged at an expensiverate. You can't imagine how much business they can rake in over just two days."

article-image
Diljit will perform again at JLN Stadium on Sunday, October 27. 

The Delhi shows kick off Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city tour, which will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.

