Dilip Kumar's Sister Saeeda Khan Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar's younger sister Saeeda Khan passed away on Sunday (September 24) after prolonged illness. According to media reports, she was not keeping well for some time.

A condolence meeting for Saeeda will be held on September 26 at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai.

Saeeda was married to Iqbal Khan, son of veteran producer Mehboob Khan. Iqbal reportedly passed away in 2018. Dilip Kumar's sister is survived by daughter Ilham and son Saqib. While Saqib is a producer, Ilham is a writer.

Dilip Kumar died at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on July 7, 2021, after a prolonged illness. He had been suffering from several age-related issues, in addition to testicular cancer and pleural effusion.

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dilip Kumar made his debut as an actor in the film 'Jwar Bhata' released in 1944. In a career spanning roughly six decades, Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting and impeccable dialogue delivery but also for his superhit songs that were popular with the audience.

Some of his best films include 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Kranti', 'Naya Daur', 'Madhumati', 'Ram Aur Shyam', among others.

