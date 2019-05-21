Die hard fan Gauri Khan welcomes her favourite actress Madhuri Dixit at her store

Gauri Khan has emerged as the strongest entrepreneur over the years and now, the interior designer is working on her topmost projects in her career in interior designing, leading the line. Recently, Bollywood’s timeless diva visited Gauri’s store, Gauri Khan designs and the latter shared a picture that explains how the two bonded over the session.

To express her joy over the meeting, Gauri shared, “A die hard fan of @madhuridixitnene … welcome to #gaurikhandesigns” and the fans seem to have gotten smitten by the duo meeting at the lavish store which is the go- to stop for all industry’s leading names for the interiors.

Gauri Khan’s flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities. From Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor many Bollywood celebrities have visited her store and wished Gauri well for her future endeavours.

Moreover, Mrs Khan has even designed the houses of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.