Didn't come here to chase fame or money: Rajkummar Rao on his Bollywood journey

Rao said despite the film's failure, he is proud of the project as he looks at failures only as temporary. "I am proud of the film. There are those films as well which I think I could've avoided, but that's alright. What I've realised is you can't be low. The key is to get up and move on to the next one." Up next, Rao will be seen in director Harshvardhan Kulkarni's "Badhaai Do", co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is a sequel to the 2018 National Award-winning hit "Badhaai Ho!".

The actor, who plays a cop in the film, said the movie is not "exactly a sequel." "Badhaai Do" continues the spirit of the first film-which chronicled the story of a middle-age couple facing unexpected pregnancy-and aims to deliver a timely message in an engaging manner.

"It's a different world with new characters but our producers are the same. I'm extremely happy the way it has shaped up. Harshwardhan is a director to look out for. Bhumi and I had such a gala time making the film with him. The audience will see me in a new light with this one.

"What we are trying to say with the film is important but we are saying it in an entertaining manner. It's the kind of film you'd laugh while watching but also take back home something from it," he added.