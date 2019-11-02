Didi has a very sweet birthday message for her 'charming brother' SRK

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal wished the states brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday. The CM also expressed her desire to meet the Bollywood superstar at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival, which commences on November 8.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote: "Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019".