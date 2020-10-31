Did you know? Rajkummar Rao was a drama teacher before he became an actor

Rajkummar Rao has been wowing the audience with every character he plays on screen. Be it a villain in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', a terrorist in Omerta, or a romantic hero in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', the actor owns the characters he portrays. The actor might have started with smaller movies and even played supporting roles, but his acting chops have led him to make a special place in Bollywood.

But, before the actor's career in showbiz took off, he used to be a dramatics teacher. The actor says, “The call centre had just started coming up in Gurgaon and a lot of my friends had joined call centres. But, I was not really good with language."

Thinking about a way of earning extra pocket money he adds, "I thought what should I do? Everybody is making extra pocket money and I was in second year college. Then I thought 'let me do what I love'. So I joined a school called KV Public School in Gurgaon sector 14 and did one play for their annual day function. I was there for three months and then I focused on myself and learnt."

And having a teacher like Rajukmmar, it was natural for students to shower their love on him "Students loved me because we were pretty much their age. There was not much of an age difference. So they treated me like a friend."

On work front, the actor will be seen in Chhalaang with Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the movie, Rajukmmar plays the role of a PT teacher. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.