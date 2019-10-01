Did you know? Mahatma Gandhi’s first film was made when he was alive

The portrayal of Gandhi on screen has varied over the years. With filmmakers trying to delve into a plethora of perspectives, audience in India and worldwide has seen several shades of the Mahatma. However, a little digging into the past reveals that Gandhi and cinema were poles apart, yet turned out to be a match made in heaven.

The first motion pictures of Gandhi were but obviously obtained through newsreel that would play in theatres before a feature, similar to how National Anthem is played now. Thanks to YouTube, there’s a silent video of Gandhi from 1922, showing him addressing an assembly.