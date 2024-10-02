 Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO Reveals Truth
Triptii Dimri skipped an event in Jaipur, however her team clarified that she never committed to participating in any personal appearances.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO Reveals Truth | Photo Via Instagram

Triptii Dimri has been receiving backlash by women entrepreneurs after she missed a FICCI Flo event in Jaipur. The organisers alleged that she took an advance payment of Rs 5 lakh for an appearance and even threatened to boycott her films, claiming she disrespected them. However, her team issued an official statement and clarified that she never committed to participating in any personal appearances.

A video has surfaced showing the Animal actress confirming her attendance at the Jaipur event, shared by the official Instagram account of FICCI Flo. She can be heard saying, "I am happy to confirm that I will be a part of the FICCI Flo event team Shakti, which means celebrating the strength and energy for women. Thank you Ms. Raghushri Poddar, chairperson of FICCI Flo Jaipur chapter for organising this event. See you all tomorrow at 12 noon."

An official statement issued by Triptii’s team reads, "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film. Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities. - Spokesperson to Ms Triptii Dimri."

On the work front, Triptii is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is slated to release on October 11, 2024.

The film also Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, and among others.

Next, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Dhadak 2.

