 Did Sushmita Sen Confirm The Release Date Of Aarya Season 3?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Sushmita Sen Confirm The Release Date Of Aarya Season 3?

Did Sushmita Sen Confirm The Release Date Of Aarya Season 3?

As per the actor's Instagram, an official date is in place

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

Disney+Hotstar's Aarya is a show which brought in a new leaf to Sushmita Sen's filmography. As the titular character, the actress has garnered a lot of critical love and fandom and both seasons of the show have witnessed tremendous viewership.

Of course, with the show now revived for a season 3, fans have been waiting in anticipation on when will it be available for viewing. Seems like their wait is likely to end soon.

From the activity witnessed on Sen's Instagram on Friday evening, it can be gauged that Aarya Season 3 will officially stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 3, 2023 onwards.

Read Also
Whoa! Sushmita Sen learns 3000-year-old martial art Kalaripayattu for her role in Aarya 3 (WATCH)
article-image

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a video with an accompanying voice-over that says, "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai". It translates to: It's time for the tigress to return. The video features an animated graphic of a paw implying that the wounded tigress is ready to fight back. The paw proceeds to reveal the date i.e November 3, thereby confirming that the third season of Aarya 3 will release on the mentioned date.

Sushmita also adds to the story with the caption that states: "Your wish is my command. We have a date."

See the screenshot of Sushmita's story below:

Read Also
Sushmita Sen RESUMES Aarya 3 shoot, says 'she is meaner & fearless this time'; WATCH
article-image

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya 3 is the third installment of the popular Disney+Hotstar franchise, which acquired massive popularity amongst cinephiles during the lockdown years. While season 1 premiered in 2020, season 2 streamed in 2021.

Besides Sen, the show also features Sikander Khar, Namit Vyas, Manish Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia besides an ensemble cast of supporting actors.

Read Also
Watch: Sushmita Sen smokes a cigar, loads her pistol in Aarya 3 teaser
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Thakare To Asim Riaz: Contestants Who Didn’t Win Bigg Boss

Shiv Thakare To Asim Riaz: Contestants Who Didn’t Win Bigg Boss

WATCH: Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Jawan Ki Jaan' At Mumbai Airport

WATCH: Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Jawan Ki Jaan' At Mumbai Airport

Fans Applaud Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj For Supporting Chinmayi Sripada, Trisha Krishnan Is...

Fans Applaud Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj For Supporting Chinmayi Sripada, Trisha Krishnan Is...

Saira Bannu Remembers Vinod Khanna On His Birth Anniversary, Recalls How He Once Avoided Dilip Kumar

Saira Bannu Remembers Vinod Khanna On His Birth Anniversary, Recalls How He Once Avoided Dilip Kumar

Who Is Wamiqa Gabbi? Actress Whose Bold Scenes In 'Khufiya' Have Gone Viral

Who Is Wamiqa Gabbi? Actress Whose Bold Scenes In 'Khufiya' Have Gone Viral