Did Sushmita Sen Confirm The Release Date Of Aarya Season 3?

Disney+Hotstar's Aarya is a show which brought in a new leaf to Sushmita Sen's filmography. As the titular character, the actress has garnered a lot of critical love and fandom and both seasons of the show have witnessed tremendous viewership.

Of course, with the show now revived for a season 3, fans have been waiting in anticipation on when will it be available for viewing. Seems like their wait is likely to end soon.

From the activity witnessed on Sen's Instagram on Friday evening, it can be gauged that Aarya Season 3 will officially stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 3, 2023 onwards.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a video with an accompanying voice-over that says, "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai". It translates to: It's time for the tigress to return. The video features an animated graphic of a paw implying that the wounded tigress is ready to fight back. The paw proceeds to reveal the date i.e November 3, thereby confirming that the third season of Aarya 3 will release on the mentioned date.

Sushmita also adds to the story with the caption that states: "Your wish is my command. We have a date."

See the screenshot of Sushmita's story below:

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya 3 is the third installment of the popular Disney+Hotstar franchise, which acquired massive popularity amongst cinephiles during the lockdown years. While season 1 premiered in 2020, season 2 streamed in 2021.

Besides Sen, the show also features Sikander Khar, Namit Vyas, Manish Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia besides an ensemble cast of supporting actors.