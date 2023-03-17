Did Selena Gomez just give a hint about her relationship status?

Selena Gomez | Photo File

It seems like Hollywood star Selena Gomez is searching for the perfect match. The singer has dropped a major hint about the same on her social media, months after she was linked to The Chainsmokers by Drew Taggart.

With her cryogenic post, she has simply given a clue about being single and looking for someone special to arrive in her life.

Recently, she dropped a video on her official Instagram handle where we could see her lip-syncing to the sound, "I HATE IT WHEN GIRLS ARE LIKE. OH MY GOD, MY CRUSH DOESN’T EVEN KNOW THAT I EXIST."

While sharing this post, she wrote the caption, "Still out here looking for him. LOL."

Read Also Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner to become most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez hasn’t been lucky in love

The singer, who was seen wearing a pink shirt paired with matching golden hoop earrings, said that she barely had any luck in love.

However, it isn’t the first time she has joked about herself being single. She also shared a clip last month, where she was seen lip-syncing a tik-tak’s take on dating.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered her with all their love. They also said that even if the singer is single, she is admired by millions. A user wrote, "It’s alright, because you are the girl crush for literally everyone." Another user commented, "I just want to tell you how absolutely radiant you are! You’re so incredibly gorgeous. Your smile is contagious!"

Selena’s rumoured relationship with Drew Taggort

A media report once stated that Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart share a very close connection. However, there is no clarity about the duo’s relationship so far.

Well, now that she keeps posting such videos, her dating rumours have been put to an end. On March 15, she also posted a Tik Tok video in which she said she was single and still searching for her true soul.