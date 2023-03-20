Did Kangana Ranaut hint about her affair with Hrithik in response to Elon Musk’s tweet?

Kangana Ranaut | Photo from instagram

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines due to her opinion on the most sensitive subjects. The actress, who has always been vocal about her opinions, has once again grabbed eyeballs after she recently commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s tweet.

Her latest comments have again brought up the almost-dead topic of Kangana and Hrithik’s affair. We are all aware of the drama that occurred at that time, and after she responded to Elon Musk, people started wondering if she talked about Hrithik Roshan.

Here’s what happened

Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media user, responded to Elon Musk's tweet, which had a picture that read: "Falling in love hits differently when you know that they are paid actors sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government."

Reacting to this tweet from Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, she wrote, "I never believed someone could have a more dramatic life than me; this sounds even more exciting than the entire film "Mafia," which tried to put me in jail for a love affair."

Netizens react to her comment

Users on the internet were amazed by her response and commented in large numbers. One user said, "You guys are interesting clowns to each other." Another person commented, "Hrithik Roshan says thanks to you."

Let us tell you, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were reported to be dating in 2016. However, they had an ugly split, and both of them filed a case against each other.

While Ranaut spoke briefly about this matter, Hrithik chose to maintain silence and stated that he believes in ignorance, no reaction, and staying on the path of dignity.