Did Director Prasanth Varma Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh With Note On 'Rejection' After Actor's Exit From Rakshas?

Hanuman director Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh were rumoured to have part ways due to creative differences, which led to Rakshas getting shelved. Soon after, Varma released a joint statement revealing that Rakshas is no longer in the works.

On Monday, July 8, Prasanth took to his X account and shared a cryptic note about 'rejection.' Netizens speculated that his post was an indirect dig at Ranveer following his exit from Rakshas.

“One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)” wrote Varma.

The statement read, "Not the ideal time for this project"; Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma & Mythri Movie Makers clarify with official statement."

"Recently, rumours have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh - the duo, decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences. Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments. Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now clarified with their official statements."

"Talking about it Ranveer Singh mentioned, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."

"Prasanth Varma said, "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future. Both the parties including Mythri Movie Makers agree that everyone's intentions were right to make it happen but something's sometimes aren't meant to be at that time. The team shook hands with a promise to associate in times to come," concluded the makers.

On Ranveer's work front, the actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Next, he has Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani and Singham Again.