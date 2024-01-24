Did Ayushmann Khurrana LIKE 'Slow Demise Of India' Post A Day After Visiting Ram Mandir In Ayodhya?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the many esteemed guests at the Ram temple consecration ceremony which was held in Ayodhya on January 22. However, a day after attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony, the actor purportedly 'liked' a controversial post on social media, and it was not missed by netizens.

A screenshot has now gone viral on the internet in which an Instagram page is seen to have shared a post about "slow demise of India". The post, which is seemingly a jibe about the saffronisation of the country, reads, "Mourning the slow demise of India. Standing in solidarity with everyone affected."

The post was reportedly shared as the Ram Temple got inaugurated in Ayodhya. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that it was liked by the official Instagram handle of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Netizens slammed the actor for liking the post a day after he was seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. As soon as the screenshot went viral, the actor unliked the post. However, he has not shared an official statement on the same.

"Ayushmann Khurrana liked a propaganda post a day after he attended the Ram Mandir event. He proved that he's good at acting yet again!" a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, "Ayushmann Khurrana liked a propaganda post about 'saffronization' a day after he attended the Mandir Pran Pratishtha event. Can you really trust these guys?"

Meanwhile, post attending the consecration ceremony, Ayushmann was seen thanking the authorities for inviting him and allowing him to witness the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol. "t is a historic moment, thank you so much for inviting me here. Everybody should visit this place, it's beautiful," he told the media in Ayodhya.

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana says, "It is a historic moment, thank you so much for inviting me here. Everybody should visit this place, it's beautiful."

Among the other celebs who attended the event were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, and Sonu Nigam.