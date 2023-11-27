 Did Ananya Panday Step Out In Mumbai Wearing Aditya Roy Kapur's T-Shirt? (WATCH)
Ananya Panday's t-shirt reminded fans of a similar one which was worn by Aditya Roy Kapur a few days ago.

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind affair, which is out in the open now. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore.

Ananya and Aditya have been spotted out and about in the city on several occasions, and they have also been going on exotic vacations. And if that wasn't declaration enough, the actress on Monday seemingly stepped out in the city wearing her boyfriend's t-shirt.

On Monday morning, Ananya was spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual t-shirt and washed jeans. As she posed for the paps before walking past them, her t-shirt reminded fans of a similar one which was worn by Aditya a few days ago.

Aditya was seen wearing a very similar t-shirt when he jetted off to the Maldives with Ananya ahead of her 25th birthday in October.

Looks like the lovebirds are going quite strong and have no qualms anymore to making their relationship official.

Ananya and Aditya's relationship was first confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. Once back in Mumbai, they were spotted enjoying movie and dinner dates in the city on several occasions.

During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status. Sara Ali Khan too hinted that the Gehraiyaan actress now has a 'Night Manager', which is the character that Aditya played in his web series of the same name.

On Aditya's birthday, Ananya had shared an unseen photo of the actor on her social media handle to wish him, and it seemed to be clicked during their Maldives vacation.

