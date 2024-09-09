Dia Mirza Says Actresses Would HIDE Their Relationships, Be 'Certain Weight' To Get Work In 2000s: 'I Was Terrified'

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently opened up on how things have changed for good in the film industry, especially for actresses. She recalled that back in the 2000s, actresses had to look a certain way and would hide their relationships and partners to get work in showbiz.

Dia told Times of India that she was "filled with fear" when things did not work out for her during her initial days in Bollywood. "I was hurt. I was terrified. I was intimidated because that's what was fed to us by the media. Aurat ho toh aapki shelf life hai. Every single actress who came into the industry in the early 2000s was told that you have to be a certain weight. You have to look a certain way. You have to be single," she shared.

She went on to reveal that many actresses would hide their relationships so as to not lose out on work.

Dia added that the culture has thankfully changed and noted how the top actresses in Bollywood are married and have thriving families along with a successful careers. "They are living for themselves, and not living from a place of fear," she said.

The 42-year-old actress also stated that actresses have now realised that acting is their job and not their whole identity. "It's one of the things we do in life. It's not everything. Yes, we're passionate about it. But this can't control our very being," she asserted.

Dia was recently seen in the much-talked-about web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma in the lead role. The show has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, and it shows Dia playing the editor of a reputed publication.