Dhoop Ki Deewar review: A welcome change from the predictable India-Pakistan war narrative

It is as if the writers are mocking the naïve public, no matter how many cricket matches you win, you still lose more and more lives at cross-border fighting.

The audience in Pakistan hasn’t taken too kindly to the show. While some have objected to its release on an Indian platform like Zee5, others have felt that keeping a woman at the forefront of the plot somehow seems to hurt the male ego and male-centric narratives, that is more of a social convention across the border. Many even take it for granted that if a woman from Pakistan is married to an Indian, it will automatically lead to a change in loyalties, and even a possible religious conversion from Muslim to Hindu.

However, the show remains unaffected to such negative vibes, simply because it is the story of forbidden love, the kind that can only be dreamed about but never achieved. Several frames will remind you of a similar narrative created by Yash Chopra in Veer-Zaara. There, too, the woman was from Pakistan and she decided to come over to live in India. But suppose the story went the other way round? What if the girl was Indian and the boy a Pakistani? Would it have been as popular among Yash Raj loyalists, as it is now?