Dhanush's next film titled 'Thiruchitrambalam', goes on floors

Chennai: South superstar Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film is titled Thiruchitrambalam, the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday. The film was tentatively called D44.

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. Sun Pictures shared the title announcement video on its official Twitter handle. "#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam," read the caption of the clip.

Earlier in the day, the production banner had posted pictures from the pooja ceremony. "@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences today," the tweet read.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja. Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama Mathil (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram, will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Hindi romantic-drama Atrangi Re and the Hollywood thriller The Gray Man, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.