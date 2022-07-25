Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP shares, 'Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popularity have enhanced my music.'

Pics: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl/alluarjunonline

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, shot to overnight pan-India fame when the music of Pushpa: The Rise became a sensation. The Free Press Journal caught up with the music composer for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey…

I am a mandolin player, and my inspiration is Ilaiyaraaja sir. My father himself is a great singer and composer. My idol is Michael Jackson. Since I grew up watching and listening to these stalwarts, I have to be careful about what I am creating. I feel very responsible towards my craft. I believe, be it any instrument, the tune should be good and melodious. I never let my lyricists write out of the way.

Have you processed the overnight fame your album Pushpa: The Rise has received universally?

I feel any artiste or a technician would be very happy if their work is applauded by everyone. I strongly believe that a true artiste will always enjoy the process of making or creating rather than the outcome. At times, the best of the work is also not noticed and sometimes, an average work becomes much bigger than expected.

Can you share the most special congratulatory message you received from the Hindi film industry?

Karan Johar sir texted me. He has always loved my compositions in the past, but he loved the whole album of Pushpa: The Rise! He is damn sweet. He met me, and we had a long chat only about music. He loved the melody of Srivalli, and he kept singing it. I was awestruck to see one wall in his office where all the musicians of Dharma films are framed. I took a pic with that wall. Later, I realised why his films are musical hits.

Pushpa: The Rise has set up a benchmark in your career. Where do you see yourself from here on?

An artiste should not feel pressured about creating anything after experiencing a global success like Pushpa: The Rise. In fact, I don’t take the credit for its success, so why should I feel the pressure? When you detach yourself from success, you don’t have to worry about anything.

Do you believe that the popularity of Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enhanced your music to a large extent?

There’s nothing to believe in this since it’s a fact. They are both superstars in their own way, and the way they have performed in their respective songs is phenomenal. The way Sukumar sir directed the film and the way makers marketed, the outcome is an amalgamation of all these things. The slipper step of Allu became a craze. When you think out-of-the-box, it has to work. Who would have thought such a choreography in a dreamy song like Srivalli? While I was creating Oo Antava, which means whether to say yes or no, I kept on thinking about why an item song can’t be soft like a chant.

Do you feel that the taste of music for the audiences has changed over these years?

I don’t agree. If you see the larger picture, we are only talking about the music restricted to our country, among which there are various films made for multiple mediums. There will be a part of the world which doesn’t even know that we make films, but music exists. We, as a creative industry, don’t know what people like. We only assume what they like. Music has to be catchy and easy. It won’t change even after hundreds of years from now.