Dev Anand's Nephew Says Legendary Actor's Juhu Bungalow Will NOT Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower

A day after it was reported that late legendary actor Dev Anand's Juhu house has been sold for Rs 400 crore and that it will be replaced by a 22-storeyed tower, his nephew Ketan Anand has said that the news is 'false'.

According to a report in ETimes, Dev Anand's brother Chetan Anand's son Ketan has denied the development and revealed that no such deal was being discussed or negotiated.

"No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina (Dev Anand's daughter) and the family," he reportedly said.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the veteran star's bungalow has been sold to a real estate company for a staggering Rs 400 crore. It was also said that the bungalow will now be torn down and a brand new 22-storeyed building will be constructed in its place.

While Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand has settled down in the US, his wife Kalpana Kartik lives with their daughter Devina in Ooty. The late actor used to stay in the same bungalow with his family, however, after he passed away in 2011, there was no one to live in it or look after it. Dev Anand had reportedly built the house in 1950.

Dev Anand, who is considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, starred in several superhit films like Guide, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Jewel Thief among others. He was known for his charismatic screen presence.

He passed away on December 3, 2011, in London, after suffering a heart attack. He was 88. The legendary actor breathed his last just two months after the release of his last film Chargesheet, which he directed and produced.

