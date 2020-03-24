Designer Anita Dongre sets aside Rs 1.5 crore to support vendors, artisans amid coronavirus

New Delhi: Fashion designer Anita Dongre on Monday announced a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working under her, who do not have medical insurance to cover an emergency arising due to coronavirus.

The 56-year-old designer revealed the news on Instagram by posting a written statement.

She began the statement by writing: "A lot has changed in the last few days... Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire."

