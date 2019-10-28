Demi Lovato turns into a sexy version of 'Pennywise the Clown' for Halloween

American singer Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit will send chills down your spine. The 27-year-old singer hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in L.A on Saturday night where she was dressed up as a lady version of 'Pennywise the Clown', She completed the look with clown makeup resembling actor Bill Skarsgard's character in the 2017 horror film 'It', reported E-News.
She added the extra oomph by donning a red wig and red contact lenses. Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, went as Georgie. "My mom is the best [laughing emoji]," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the two.
