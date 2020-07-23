Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich; shows off her engagement ring

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the "I Love Me" hitmaker wrote.

Lovato, 27, said she is "ecstatic" to start a family and life with the actor.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote alongside their photos flaunting her ring.

Ehrich said Lovato is everything he dreamed of in his potential partner.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.

"Here's to forever baby. I'm so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together," the 29-year-old actor wrote.