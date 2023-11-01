 Deepika Padukone's Ex BF Siddharth Mallya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jasmine At Halloween Party (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone's Ex BF Siddharth Mallya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jasmine At Halloween Party (PHOTOS)

Deepika Padukone's Ex BF Siddharth Mallya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jasmine At Halloween Party (PHOTOS)

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya is all set to tie the knot soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

Congratulations are in order for Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, as he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine. The actor proposed to his ladylove at a Halloween party recently in Los Angeles, California.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)"

Check out the photos:

Read Also
Netizens Call Deepika Padukone ‘Hypocrite’ After Old Video Of Her Saying ‘I Don’t Know How...
article-image
Read Also
Akanksha Puri: 'Happy That Vijay Mallya's Company Got Shut Because...'
article-image

Reacting to this, Suzzane Khan commented, "Congratulations that’s toooo sweet!!!" Jasmine also took to her social media handle to flaunt her massive engagement ring and wrote, "Forever & ever."

Meanwhile, Siddharth was once in a relationship with Deepika Padukone before getting married to Ranveer Singh many years ago.

The rumours about them dating sparked when they were caught kissing during an IPL match, but they ended their relationship abruptly. Deepika and Siddharth were also spotted on several occasions.

Earlier, in 2014, Mallya admitted to dating Deepika and speaking to a leading daily, he said, "Yes, we were dating, and I'm still in touch with Deepika. There were also rumours about Anushka Sharma and I being in a relationship. I swear I've met her only twice, and that too, at parties that I attended with Deepika."

Read Also
Watch: Deepika Padukone Confesses Being In A 'Situationship' With Ranveer Singh On Koffee With Karan...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Anarkali At Mumbai Event On Her 50th Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Anarkali At Mumbai Event On Her 50th Birthday

Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Dalal At Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Dalal At Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Mehendi As She Waits For The Moon (PHOTO)

Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Mehendi As She Waits For The Moon (PHOTO)

Siddharth Mallya's Romantic Photos With Fiancé Jasmine

Siddharth Mallya's Romantic Photos With Fiancé Jasmine

Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Mira Perform Rituals At Sunita Kapoor's House...

Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Mira Perform Rituals At Sunita Kapoor's House...