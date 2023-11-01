Deepika Padukone's Ex BF Siddharth Mallya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jasmine At Halloween Party (PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order for Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, as he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine. The actor proposed to his ladylove at a Halloween party recently in Los Angeles, California.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)"

Check out the photos:

Reacting to this, Suzzane Khan commented, "Congratulations that’s toooo sweet!!!" Jasmine also took to her social media handle to flaunt her massive engagement ring and wrote, "Forever & ever."

Meanwhile, Siddharth was once in a relationship with Deepika Padukone before getting married to Ranveer Singh many years ago.

The rumours about them dating sparked when they were caught kissing during an IPL match, but they ended their relationship abruptly. Deepika and Siddharth were also spotted on several occasions.

Earlier, in 2014, Mallya admitted to dating Deepika and speaking to a leading daily, he said, "Yes, we were dating, and I'm still in touch with Deepika. There were also rumours about Anushka Sharma and I being in a relationship. I swear I've met her only twice, and that too, at parties that I attended with Deepika."

