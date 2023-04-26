 Deepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school uniform’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school uniform’

Deepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school uniform’

Deepika's casual yet chic outfit featured a yellow knitted polo shirt with a blue collar, paired with loose-fitted blue pants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Deepika Padukone | Photo File

Deepika Padukone's airport fashion always manages to grab attention, and her recent look was no different. The Bollywood diva was seen donning a yellow and blue-hued athleisure wear for her latest airport look on April 25, 2023, and she looked stunning as ever. 

Deepika's casual yet chic outfit featured a yellow knitted polo shirt with a blue collar, paired with loose-fitted blue pants.

Read Also
World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna and other B-town celebs who...
article-image

Deepika's Addidas outfit

Deepika's outfit was from the renowned sportswear brand Adidas, and it is available on the brand's official website at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599. The ensemble was summer-friendly and perfect for travel.

Photos from Social Media

Read Also
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone shoot for special song for Jawan - Photos inside
article-image

Her pricey handbag worth will shock you

The actress complemented her outfit with a rectangular-shaped bag worth Rs. 3,67,521, featuring a monogram canvas and two top handles.

Her makeup was subtle and accentuated her natural beauty, featuring highlighted cheeks, defined eyebrows, and nude lipstick. She kept her tresses open and gave major airport fashion goals.

Read Also
Planning a trip to Bhutan inspired by Deepika Padukone? 8 places to visit in the 'Land of the...
article-image

Netizens reminded of their school uniform

However, the netizens had a different opinion about Deepika's latest airport look. As soon as a paparazzi page posted a video of her latest airport visit, netizens started trolling her outfit.

Many compared her look to a school uniform, with comments like "Yeh toh mere bhatija ka school ka uniform hai" and "Ye to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka."

While some criticized her outfit choice, others mentioned that she looked younger in the ensemble, calling her "School jati hui choti Deepika."

Despite the criticism, Deepika's airport look is definitely worth considering for travel enthusiasts who want to look stylish yet comfortable. With her upcoming projects Project K and Fighter, we can expect to see more of her stunning outfits in the future.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacation photos are a visual delight
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touching guru Mani Ratnam's feet at Ponniyin Selvan 2 Press Meet in Mumbai...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touching guru Mani Ratnam's feet at Ponniyin Selvan 2 Press Meet in Mumbai...

Deepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school...

Deepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school...

Mumbai Police nabs 2 for plotting drug scandal against jailed actress Chrisann Pereira after fight...

Mumbai Police nabs 2 for plotting drug scandal against jailed actress Chrisann Pereira after fight...

Childhood Association slams Bollywood over Salman Khan's KKBKKJ song, demands accountability for...

Childhood Association slams Bollywood over Salman Khan's KKBKKJ song, demands accountability for...

Sushmita Sen RESUMES Aarya 3 shoot, says 'she is meaner & fearless this time'; WATCH

Sushmita Sen RESUMES Aarya 3 shoot, says 'she is meaner & fearless this time'; WATCH