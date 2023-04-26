Deepika Padukone spotted with ₹3,67, 521 handbag wearing Adidas outfit, netizens call it ‘school uniform’

Deepika Padukone | Photo File

Deepika Padukone's airport fashion always manages to grab attention, and her recent look was no different. The Bollywood diva was seen donning a yellow and blue-hued athleisure wear for her latest airport look on April 25, 2023, and she looked stunning as ever.

Deepika's casual yet chic outfit featured a yellow knitted polo shirt with a blue collar, paired with loose-fitted blue pants.

Deepika's outfit was from the renowned sportswear brand Adidas, and it is available on the brand's official website at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599. The ensemble was summer-friendly and perfect for travel.

The actress complemented her outfit with a rectangular-shaped bag worth Rs. 3,67,521, featuring a monogram canvas and two top handles.

Her makeup was subtle and accentuated her natural beauty, featuring highlighted cheeks, defined eyebrows, and nude lipstick. She kept her tresses open and gave major airport fashion goals.

However, the netizens had a different opinion about Deepika's latest airport look. As soon as a paparazzi page posted a video of her latest airport visit, netizens started trolling her outfit.

Many compared her look to a school uniform, with comments like "Yeh toh mere bhatija ka school ka uniform hai" and "Ye to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka."

While some criticized her outfit choice, others mentioned that she looked younger in the ensemble, calling her "School jati hui choti Deepika."

Despite the criticism, Deepika's airport look is definitely worth considering for travel enthusiasts who want to look stylish yet comfortable. With her upcoming projects Project K and Fighter, we can expect to see more of her stunning outfits in the future.

