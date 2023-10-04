Deepika Padukone REACTS As Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Calls Her 'Real Hero' For THIS Reason

Actress Deepika Padukone has reacted to former actor and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calling her 'real hero' for championing mental health awareness. Deepika is a strong advocate of mental health. She has even spoken out about her own battle with depression a few years ago.

A few days back, Somy shared a photo of Deepika on her official social media account and praised her for creating awareness about mental health.

Somy wrote, "I would like to bow my head down and simultaneously salute this beautiful young lady. She has talent, intellect and above all, courage. As someone who knows what depression feels like and has inherited it from my mother. I THANK YOU! It’s never easy to be vulnerable and particularly a star of this caliber. You are a real hero."

She added, "An estimated 3.8% of the population experience depression, including 5% of adults (4% among men and 6% among women), and 5.7% of adults older than 60 years. Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression (1). Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men."

On Tuesday, Deepika reshared Somy's post on her Instagram account and added a folded hand emoticon. She also wrote, "#mentalhealthmatters."

A few years ago, she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Deepika also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. According to its website, the organisation "aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health".

Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika was last seen in Atlee's Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She played the role of Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. The actress has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film is all set to release in January 2024. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in her kitty.

