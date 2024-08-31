Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby On THIS Date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh |

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the much-loved couple of B-town, are all set to experience parenthood. They announced the news of welcoming a baby in February this year, and also shared the news that the baby will arrive in September 2024. As soon as the news was out of Deepika's pregnancy, the film fraternity showed their love and wishes on social media.

As the two are ready to embrace parenthood, the latest news updates are regarding the delivery date of their baby. As per News 18, the duo is waiting to start the new chapter of their life. The source stated, "If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.”

The source also revealed that she will be resuming her work next year and will dedicate her time to her family and the kids. In addition, “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel to Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."

On the work front, Deepika's Kalki 2, directed by Nag Ashwin will get on floors in January-February 2025. She will also be working on The Intern co-starring Big B the following year.

Deepika has been making news for her public outings showing off her pregnancy bump, which have gone viral. She has also gained popularity for setting stylish pregnancy fashion goals.

After 6 years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. In the Koffee With Karan season 8, they unveiled their wedding video almost after five years.