 Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To NOT Hire Nanny For Newborn Daughter, Adopt Traditional Parenting: Report
According to recent media reports, new parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have decided to not hire a nanny for their new born daughter and are likely to opt for parenting in the traditional way.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently embraced parenthood after the actress gave birth to a baby girl on the 8th of September. The couple has now finally made their first public appearance together after the birth of their daughter as they are headed home from the H.N Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, that just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the new parents have decided to ditch hiring a nanny for their little bundle of joy and May rather opt for the traditional way of parenting. Apparently, both Ranveer and Deepika want to spend more time with their daughter and hence have decided to opt for the traditional parenting style.

Reports further suggest that the couple may also choose to not reveal the face of their daughter like Alia-Ranbir and Virat-Anushka did and may opt for a ‘no paparazzi’ policy too. Both Ranveer and Deepika were spotted leaving the hospital together with their daughter today. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on the 8th of September, announcing the birth of their baby girl.

