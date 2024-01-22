Deepika Padukone Lights Lamp At Home After NOT Receiving Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who did not receive an invitation for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, lit a lamp at her home on Monday after the idol of Ram Lalla was finally unveiled. The actress did not write anything and rather decided to just post a picture.

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was held in Ayodhya on Monday morning and it was attended by a slew of celebs from B-Town, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others.

However, netizens raised eyebrows after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh failed to receive an invitation for the consecration ceremony. While both the actors have refrained from commenting on the same, the Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of a diya.

A few netizens wondered if the actress was not invited because of the 'Besharam Rang' controversy that had erupted back in 2023 before the release of her film, Pathaan. In the song, Deepika was seen wearing a saffron-coloured bikini, and several BJP leaders and right wing activists had slammed her for "hurting religious sentiments" and "insulting Sanatan dharma".

Not just that, but they had also called for the film's boycott, but nonetheless, Pathaan released in theatres and minted over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are not the only ones who did not receive an invitation for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Kareena Kapoor were also excluded from the guest list.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled by priests on Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the holy rituals inside the temple.