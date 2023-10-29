 Deepika Padukone Hops On Viral 'Looking Like A Wow' Trend, Ranveer Singh Reacts (WATCH)
Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra also jumped on the trend and shared a hilarious video

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

If you are an avid social media user, you must have stumbled upon videos of people creating reels on "just looking like a wow" catchphrase amusingly used by a woman on Instagram to appeal to the audience to buy the clothing material that she had been selling. And guess what? The "wow" fever has now gripped Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

On Saturday night, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious video of herself, using the 'looking like a wow' audio. In the clip, she can be seen mouthing the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow..." with a funny face.

The video shows Deepika in a pink embellished outfit with dewy makeup. "Just looking like a WOW! ," she simply captioned the post.

Deepika's post has garnered loads of likes and comments. Her husband and actor commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!! ."

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "I love love love this." "Hahaha you are wow in this," a fan commented,

The video's origins can be traced back to Jasmine Kaur, who posted the video on her Instagram profile, @designmachinesuitslive.

Actor Sanya Malhotra also jumped on the trend but she used musician Yashraj Mukhate's song instead of the original video.

Yashraj transformed the viral phrase 'Just looking like a wow' into a catchy tune. Undoubtedly, this "wow" trend has literally taken the internet by storm.

