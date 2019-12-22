Deepika Padukone can even make the sky look dull as she stuns in a blue and white checkered dress

The makers of Chhapaak dropped their first song 'Nok Jhok' that portrays the beautiful transformation of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's flourishing friendship into love.

Director Meghna Gulzar shared a glimpse of how Malti and Amol began their Nok Jhok through the making of this soulful track.

In the video Meghna Gulzar said, "It’s most unaccepted how this love story track kind of blossomed out of this supposedly dark film on acid violence".

Deepika Padukone said, "If I may be very honest, it’s my favorite part of the movie because it was so unaccepted. This is path-breaking in so many ways especially, in cinema the attraction has always been physical".

The actress further added, "Chemistry between two people can’t be created. You either have it or you don’t. I am so fortunate that Vikrant and I have it. The minute we came together for this film, I could tell that it was special.”

Vikrant Massey said, "Love beyond beauty- that is the case here and I think, that is what matters the most.''

He further added, "Deepika is very forthcoming as an actor. Initially, Shuru shuru mein toh, thoda sa jittery tha mein and a lot of what I did eventually came from how she reacted and she made my job easier."

The soulful track shows how their friendship beautifully turns into love. It depicts how affection, fondness and little disagreements form the very basis and element of a relationship. Deepika and Vikrant portray the companionship between Malti and Amol in its purest form.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience even the celebrities were in awe of Deepika Padukone’s never forgetting storytelling.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.