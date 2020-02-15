Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh post hysterical moments of each other on Valentine's Day

One of Bollywood's most loved couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned from their vacation on Friday morning. The duo was seen happily exiting the Mumbai airport.
Later in the day, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of a very calm Ranveer Singh lying down at a spa with a face mask on. Sharing the picture, Deepika Padukone wrote, "In other news,Cleopatra is very busy as you can see... @ranveersingh"
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who is always prompt on commenting on wife Deepika's post, had an adorable comment for this post as well. The actor said that the secret to his vibrant skin is Deepika herself. He wrote, "Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho"
Meanwhile, as Ranveer Singh’s movie Gully Boy clocked a year on February 14, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of Deepika rapping the popular track ‘Apna Time Aayega’. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader!”
On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be next starring in '83 that is releasing on April 10, 2020.
This article was originally published by Bollywood Hungama
