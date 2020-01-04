‘Dear Amit Shah, is this your side business?’: Anurag Kashyap mocks BJP over 'call hot singles on 88662-88662'

BJP became the subject of online ridicule after the number they had offered to support CAA became the subject of various shady endeavours.

Looking for a good time, a free Netflix subscription or even to track down a down a lost phone?

Why simply dial 88662-88662!

The internet, always ready with bizarre information, now abounds with people who simply want you to call the number. And the benefits, if we do say so ourselves, sound wonderful. Of course, provided they are true.

Having called the number given (and been disappointed on all counts), we can say that the callers in question have now, in all probability, also been registered as CAA supporters.

Which brings us to the send point: what is this number truly for?

Well, for all intents and purposes it is a number you give a missed call to, in order to register your support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a report by PTI on January 3, the BJP has released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.