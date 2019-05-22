‘De De Pyaar De’ crosses Rs. 50 crore mark on day 5

Ajay Devgn‘s latest release ‘De De Pyaar De’, co-starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, has set the cash registers ringing and how! The romantic comedy had a lacklustre start at the box office with a Rs. 10.41 crore opening, but the film picked up pace on the weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the fifth day of its release.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle. “De De Pyaar De crosses Rs 50 cr on Day 5… Trends strongly on weekdays… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: Rs 50.83 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 5… Trends strongly on weekdays… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2019

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, managed to rake in Rs. 10.41 crore on its opening day. It saw good growth on Saturday with earnings of Rs. 13.39 crore and witnessed a slight increase on Sunday, minting Rs. 14.74 crore. The film declined on Monday, earning only Rs. 6.19 crore and recorded similar numbers on Tuesday, minting Rs. 6.10 crore. The film’s grand total now stands at Rs. 50.83 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film’s business was affected on Sunday by polling in some parts of the country. However, the film is doing well in metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

The quirky romantic comedy, which released in over 3100 screens across the country, is expected to pick up pace in the weekdays. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, though the performances of Ajay and Tabu were unanimously applauded.

‘De De Pyaar De’ has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

The movie follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay’s iconic leg split. The film hit the big screens on May 17. Ajay’s last outing ‘Total Dhamaal’ had opened at Rs. 16.50 crore and had entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the second week of its release.

He will next be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.