DDLJ in Paris: This video shows love for Shah Rukh Khan's epic romance flick has no boundaries

A twitter user on Monday, shared a video of strolling in a park in Paris. The video has gone viral on the internet and here's what it has got to do with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shikha Kumawat was enoying her vacation in Paris, strolling in a park. She came across a street artist in the park who was playing the famous track from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.

The artist also started singing the track and netizens are loving it.

Here's the video: