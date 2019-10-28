DDLJ in Paris: This video shows love for Shah Rukh Khan's epic romance flick has no boundaries

A twitter user on Monday, shared a video of strolling in a park in Paris. The video has gone viral on the internet and here's what it has got to do with Shah Rukh Khan.
Shikha Kumawat was enoying her vacation in Paris, strolling in a park. She came across a street artist in the park who was playing the famous track from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.
The artist also started singing the track and netizens are loving it.
Twitterati took to the comment section to talk about Shah Rukh Khan's global fan base.
This isn't the first time a video like this has surfaced. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a super hit not only in India but also around the globe. The love that Bollywood recieves from around the world is impeccable.
Last month, Anupam Kher took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the same song.
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.
