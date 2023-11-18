 David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDavid Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'

David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'

Addressing SRK as his friend, Beckham wrote, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend' |

During his India trip as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, football legend David Beckham managed to take some time off his work to meet Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Both Sonam and SRK hosted Beckham at their respective residences in Mumbai. They also penned a heartfelt welcome note for him on their Instagram handles.

And now a while ago, Beckham took to his social media and expressed his gratitude to SRK and Sonam for their warm hospitality.

Addressing SRK as his friend, Beckham wrote, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends - what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend - you and your family are welcome any time in my home..."

On receiving a grand welcome from Sonam and her husband Anand, Beckham wrote, "@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your - see you again soon."

Read Also
‘Rare Moment Of David Beckham Wasting Time’: Netizens TROLL Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Photo With...
article-image

He also shared pictures with SRK and Sonam who turned hosts for him in India.

Prior to paying visit to Sonam and SRK, Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhade stadium.

Considered one of the best footballers of all time, Beckham has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them between the years 1996 and 2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'

David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'

Jhimma 2 Is The Most Awaited Marathi Films This Year

Jhimma 2 Is The Most Awaited Marathi Films This Year

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Jawan Actress And Where Can You Stream Them

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Jawan Actress And Where Can You Stream Them

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Loses His Cool At Contestants, Confronts Ankita, Mannara, Isha, Munawar

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Loses His Cool At Contestants, Confronts Ankita, Mannara, Isha, Munawar

Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Success Meet: There Is Nothing Pretentious About Salman Khan

Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Success Meet: There Is Nothing Pretentious About Salman Khan