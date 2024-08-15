 Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'
Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'

For Dalljiet it's peace in the chaos as she explores the world and is receiving all the love from her fans in the new beginnings.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Dalljiet Kaur and Jaydon | Instagram

Actress Dalljiet Kaur has been in the news for her personal life regarding her ugly public spat with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Now, the actress is moving on in her life and has begun a new adventure with her son Jaydon.

She has flown out of India on holiday and is planning more trips, as it is also a working vacation as she will be doing a travel vlog project.

Here’s What Dalljiet Stated

She recently addressed kickstarting a new adventure in life. “Yes, I'm starting a new travel and food vlog. I felt that travel was the only way for me to finally step out of the darkroom I had been sitting in. Now it's travel with work. I was approached for this long time back but I wasn't in the place to start something like this. Now that I am literally living out of a suitcase, I think it's the best time to make use of the displacement. I don't have a home but now the world will be my home”, she said speaking to Times Now.

Dalljiet is getting back to work. For her, it has been peace in the chaos as she explores the world and is receiving all the love from her fans in the new beginnings. “Osho (Indian philosopher) says when there is chaos and sadness all around, that is the best time we are forced to look inward. I think it's time for me to find the inner peace and get my son out of this and not let him see this wound forever”, she added.

Kaur also has some other offers in hand, as she concluded by stating, “There is something else that I started five months ago. But, I'll announce that in about two months."

article-image

Earlier, on August 1, Dalljiet's husband Nikhil Patel was snapped at Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai with his rumoured gf Safeena Nazar.

Following to this, Kaur has filed an FIR against Nikhil Patel under Sections 85 and 316 (2) of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) at Mumbai's Agripada police station.

