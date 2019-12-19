'Dabangg 3' makers remove objectionable scenes from Salman Khan’s song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’

A few days after objections were made against Salman Khan‘s song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ in Dabangg 3, the makers have decided to voluntarily edit out that portion. The said scenes in the song showed some sadhus grooving to the music of the title track.

“Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’,” the note read which was shared on Wednesday by Salman Khan Films’ Twitter handle.