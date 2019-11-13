Dabangg 3: 'Habibi Ke Nain' will remind you of 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain'

The sixth song from the film, 'Habibi Ke Nain' is a passionate number filmed on the lead pair - Salman and Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo.

The poster of the song features the duo dancing on the number just the way they did in 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' which was another romantic hit from the first installment.

The third installment in the 'Dabangg' franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi and with veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar.

The movie is slated to release on December 20.