Dabangg 3 box office day 1 collection: CAA protest stops Dabangg in its tracks, makes estimated Rs 22 crore

" Dabangg 3 " will also be available on big screen in certain interior villages of Maharashtra that have no cinema halls, thanks to the mobile digital movie theatre technology. Put simply, the technology pertains to inflatable theatres that can be carried and set up anywhere. The technology will take the film to remote places in the districts of Vaduth, Satara and Tasgaon and Sangli, where there are no digital theatres.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company, in collaboration with Cinemawale, which uses these theatres to take films to rural areas with no theatre screens. Most of these portable cinema halls are 150-seaters and are equipped with air-conditioning facility and 5.1 Dolby sound system. Picture Time shall host three to four screenings of 'Dabangg 3' in a day.

The film has also had a release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Directed by Prabhudeva, "Dabangg 3" also features Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.