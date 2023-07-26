Cult Blockbuster Baby Shatters Records, Surpasses Arjun Reddy's Lifetime Collections

Telugu film 'Baby' directed by Sai Rajesh, has taken the box office by storm, leaving everyone in awe. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, the movie continues to create a massive sensation even amidst heavy rainfall.

Weekdays haven't slowed down the film's momentum, with bookings soaring high all across the board. In just 11 days, 'Baby' has grossed close to a staggering 70 crores, surpassing the lifetime collections of Vijay Deverakonda's cult hit 'Arjun Reddy'.

Not only has 'Baby', become a commercial success, but it has also become the most profitable venture in the history of Telugu cinema, a truly phenomenal and unprecedented achievement for a small-scale film. This success marks a solid benchmark for future endeavors.

Even with the competition of new releases, 'Baby' remains the top choice for the audience, garnering praise and appreciation from top filmmakers, actors, and critics alike. Vijay Deverakonda himself congratulated the entire team during the success celebrations, while Raashi Khanna, a gorgeous beauty, attended the screening and delivered an emotional speech.

The 'Pushpa 2' team, led by director Sukumar, loved the film and shared their positive review on social media. Iconic star Allu Arjun was so enamoured with 'Baby' that he graced the appreciation meet and passionately spoke about the film for over 30 minutes. Even Rashmika Mandanna, though not present at the premiere, shared her glowing review on Twitter.

Producer SKN, who struck gold with this blockbuster, expressed his elation and gratitude, stating, "Thanks for this overwhelming love and support for our cult blockbuster 'Baby.' It is a rare phenomenon to witness houseful boards even during heavy rains, and the film's collections are showering like raindrops too."

SKN added, "I previously produced Vijay Deverakonda's 'Taxiwala,' which turned out to be a super hit film. I am thrilled to deliver blockbusters to both brothers under our banner Mass Movie Makers."