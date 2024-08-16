'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express

Actress Manasi Parekh is over the moon after winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Gujarati film Kutch Express. The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 16). Manasi revealed in an interview that she cried for two hours after she was announced as the Best Actress this year, alongside Nithya Menen.

For those unversed, Nithya also won the Best Actress award for her Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam which also stars Dhanush and Prakash Raj among others.

In an interview with Money Control, Manasi shared her happiness on winning the prestigious award. She said, "One can't compare this with any other feeling. It's the same I felt when I gave birth to my daughter, Nirvi. The same feeling. Yeah. I have been crying for two hours."

"I was actually shooting for my new film right now when I got this message. And, the best part about this news is that this film, Kutch Express, has won other awards as well: Best Film, National Award for a film promoting a national cause, Best Actress for me, and Best Stylist for Nicky Joshi. This is big news for us and our production house because the reason we wanted to make Gujarati films was to take them to an international level, and this National Award definitely puts it out there for the world to see," Manasi added.

About Manasi Parekh's Kutch Express

Starring Manasi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary and Viraf Patel, the film released in January 2023. It was directed by Viral Shah and co-produced by Manasi.

The film is set in Kutch and revolves around a housewife named Monghi who lives happily, just as she dreamed. However, things take an intense turn when she discovers that her husband is having an extramarital affair.