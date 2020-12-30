Rajasthan: Cricketer Azharuddin unhurt in car accident; Alia shares vacation photo on Instagram

Jaipur: Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin escaped unhurt on Wednesday as the car he was travelling in met with an accident on the Kota mega highway in Rajasthan.

Azharuddin was traveling with his family to Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district, about 180 km from Jaipur.

According to police, Azharuddin’s car which was travelling at high speed, suddenly lost control and rammed into a roadside eatery on the highway near Soorwal town.

Azharuddin and his family escaped unhurt but an employee at the dhaba sustained slight injuries and was admitted to the government hospital.

Police said the former cricketer and his family were shifted to another car and continued on to Ranthambore where they will celebrate the New Year at the Aman-i-Khas hotel.

A host of celebrities are ringing in the New Year in Ranthambore.

On Tuesday, two of Bollywood’s hottest celebrity couples Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at the Ranthambore National Park.

Even as rumors flew thick and fast of Ranbir and Alia getting engaged at Ranthambore, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor put a stop to the speculation saying the couple was in Ranthambore only to celebrate the New Year.

Ranbir and Alia are staying at the plush Aman-i-Khas while Ranveer and Deepika are booked at the luxurious Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort.

Apart from the New Year celebrations, the couples will spend some quiet time, soaking in the sun and go tiger spotting on safaris at the reserve.

On Wednesday, Alia shared a post on her Instagram account. Posting the video in which she is seen wearing a printed black jacket and sun glasses, she wrote “Twinning with the tree.”

Ranbir and Alia arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday along with their families. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh, his sister Riddhima and her husband and kids and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and some friends accompanied the couple. They drove down to Ranthambore.

Ranveer and Deepika too flew into Jaipur and then went by road to Ranthambore.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for two years and are expected to tie the knot this year. In a recent interview, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have been married had it not been for the Covid pandemic.

Recently, Alia also celebrated Christmas with Ranbir’s family. She was present at the Kapoor’s Christmas lunch which was attended by the Kapoor clan.

On Tuesday night, Neetu Singh shared a selfie taken with Ranbir and Ranveer on her Instagram account.