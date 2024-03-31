Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Heist Comedy Soars Past ₹40 Crore Mark

The all-women comedy, Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, has clearly managed to impress the audience and how! The film kicked off with double-digit figures at the box office, and with its second day collection, the total figure has breached the Rs 40 crore mark globally.

Crew hit the silver screens on March 29, Friday, and on its first day, it earned Rs 20.07 crore across the globe. And now, on its second day, which was also the film's first Saturday, Crew made a whopping Rs 21.06 crore. The total box office collection of Crew has now mounted to Rs 41.13 crore globally.

Out of the staggering amount, nearly Rs 21 crore has been made at the Indian ticket windows alone, while the rest has come from other parts of the world.

Crew also created its own record as it emerged to be the highest opening day grosser for any female-led film ever in the world.

Besides Bebo, Kriti and Tabu, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Trupti Khamkar, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

The film revolves around the turbulence that enters the lives of three air hostesses after they find out that the airlines company they work for has gone bankrupt and they get their hands on an insane amount of gold. What begins from there is a comedy of errors as the trio try to make a life for themselves with the newfound wealth as well as save their skins from the law enforcers and authorities.

Crew has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and has been produced by Rhea Kapoor as well as Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.