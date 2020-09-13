'COVID-19 test goes just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories,' says Ryan Reynolds

Washington: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who has returned to work on the upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice,' recently described, in hilarious detail, what it feels like to get a coronavirus test. The 46-year-old star posted a series of photos on Instagram that showcased his reaction to the nasal swab exam.

In the pictures, which were taken by his wife Blake Lively, the 'Deadpool' star can be seen before, during and after the nurse inserted the large Q-tip. And from Reynolds' reaction, the test looked like it hurt.

The '6 Underground' star captioned the post as,"Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over." "No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first," he joked, before crediting Lively as the photographer.