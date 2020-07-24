COVID-19 effect: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Top Gun and many other sequels delayed

Los Angeles: The sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has been pushed to December 17, 2021 from its earlier scheduled release of November 5,2021. Sony announced the shuffle in the release on Thursday night after a shakeup of Disney's film slate.

The "Far From Home" sequel will take the spot formerly held by "Avatar 2," which has been pushed back to December 16, 2022 The third movie in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" franchise was originally supposed to be released on July 16, 2021, but Sony had previously delayed it to November 5, 2021, back in April of this year.

Sony said the new release shuffle was only part of the domestic release calendar, leaving its international release in question, reported Variety.

Tom Cruise's much anticipated sequel to "Top Gun" and John Krasinski-directed "A Quiet Place Two" have been delayed by next year. Both movies were part of a release date shakeup from Paramount on Thursday.

"A Quiet Place Part 2," starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will release in theaters on April 23, 2021, instead of September 6, 2020 while "Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to 1986 classic, is now slated for July 2, 2021 instead of its original date of December 23, 2020.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres," Variety reported quoting Paramount's president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane.

"We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen." The studio has also set "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," a follow-up to this year's box office smash, to open on April 8, 2022.