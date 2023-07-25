'Court Must Take Action': Sherlyn Chopra SLAMMED For Making Men Pour Water On Her While Dancing On Mumbai Street

Actress and social media sensation Sherlyn Chopra was on the receiving end of heavy criticism after she was seen dancing in the middle of the street while men poured bottles of water on her. Netizens slammed her for creating nuisance in public and some even went on to say that legal action must be taken against her.

Sherlyn is spotted by the paparazzi in the city or at the airport almost every other day, and she makes it a point to not just pose for pictures and leave, but instead, interact with them and indulge in her bizarre antics.

Netizens lash out at Sherlyn Chopra

In her latest video which is going viral, Sherlyn can be seen wearing a semi-transparent yellow saree with a deep-neck revealing blouse as she greeted the paps.

She also had two men along with her, and in the video, she can be seen asking them to pour water on her. The duo then went around and emptied two bottles of water on her, while the actress showed off her sensual moves in the front of the cameras.

This did not go down well with the netizens, who slammed the actress left and right, calling her act "nonsense" and "obscene".

"Disgusting. Inko freedom k nam py kch b krny ki permission ni hai. Court must take action against them," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Urfi is doing fashion nd trying to do something different in her own world but this is so weird nd cheap unnecessary", while a user asked, "Ye aurat psycho hai kya?"

When netizens accused Sherlyn of 'sexual harassment'

A few days ago, Sherlyn was seen pulling a man and teasing him with her sensuous moves. As the man felt shy and tried to resist, she pulled her closer and continued her act.

Then too, she was criticised for the incident and for making the man "uncomfortable".

Several users even said that Sherlyn should be booked for sexually harassing the man and that strict action must be taken against her.

